Aisha Buhari: Why I should be called First Lady

The wife of the president, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has declared that she should now be addressed as the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, instead of ‘wife of the president’.

President Muhammadu Buhari during his campaigns in 2014 said he would scrap the office of First Lady if elected. He said his decision was premised on the fact that there is no office of first lady in the Nigerian constitution, just as there is no official role for presidents’ wives.

Except for the nomenclature, Aisha Buhari and her aides have been occupying the First Lady’s office at the State House, Abuja since the beginning of her husband’s first tenure.

Aisha Buhari announced the change during an award night and dinner in honour of wives of former governors at the State House, Abuja on Thursday.

One of her media aides, Bisi Olumide-Ajayi, also issued a statement to announce the change. The statement said Aisha Buhari is now to be addressed as the “first lady” of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

She explained that after the election of her husband in 2015, she personally chose to be called ‘the wife of the president’.

But she said that had caused confusion, hence the need for the change.

