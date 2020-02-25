Aisha Buhari wants security structure re-examined

ADVERTISEMENT

First Lady Aisha Muhammadu Buhari yesterday urged synergy among all security agencies to re-strategize and re-examine the security structure with a view to stem the rising cases of terrorism in Nigeria.

She made the call at an international conference on state and security held at the Nigeria Defence Academy Kaduna.

The conference was organised by the NDA Centre for Critical Thinking, Teaching and Learning.

Mrs Buhari stressed the need for government to look into the welfare of security personnel, saying that it plays a vital role in the way and manner they carry out their mandate.

“Security in Nigeria remains the biggest challenge, it’s high time to explore new strategies and approaches, if care is not taken, we’ll be expecting the worst of the security problems we’re facing in Nigeria,” she said.

She urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and provide relevant information to security agencies to avert any potential threat to peace and security in the country, saying “All criminals are members of our society and they live in our midst, parents have the responsibility of ensuring that we take exceptional interest in the development of our children.”

Earlier, the Commandant of NDA, Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham, represented by his Deputy, AVM Ibrahim Ali, said the conference was organised to proffer solutions to the challenges of insecurity in Nigeria. (NAN)

