Aisha Buhari wants Garba Shehu out

‘Presidential aide won’t join issues with first lady’   The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, yesterday asked the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, to resign. She accused Shehu of taking orders from Malam Mamman Daura instead of her husband and also meddling in the private affairs of…

