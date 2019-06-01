Aisha Buhari visits victims of bandits attack in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

Wife of President, Aisha Muhamadu Buhari, has arrived Katsina on a one day visit to sympathise with victims of bandits attack.

The presidential plane arrived at Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport at about 11. 15am.

She was received by the secretary to government of the state, Mustapha Inuwa, alongside top government officials.

During her visit, Aisha Buhari is to be at Batsari local government and Gidan Baki in the state metropolis where some of the victims are taking refuge.

Daily Trust reports that a recent attack on Batsira and Kankara villages led to the killing of 39 persons with over 200 injured.

As a result of the attacks, families were displaced with many, mostly women and children, taking refuge at isolated camps.

Details later…

