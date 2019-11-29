Aisha Buhari slams governors for failing to provide infrastructure, amenities

ADVERTISEMENT

The First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari has berated state governors for failing to provide basic social amenities and infrastructure.

She said that things were getting out of hand, adding that her husband alone cannot handle the challenges facing the nation and admonished the political leaders to work together to bail the country of out of the challenges.

She spoke on Friday at the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) General Assembly and National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the National Mosque Abuja, with the theme, “Islam and National Development”.

Mrs. Buhari urged the Muslim Ummah in the country to embrace the communique and directive that would be issued by the council in the interest of national development.

She said, “We should either fasten our seatbelt and do the needful or we will all regret it very soon because, at the rate things are going, things are getting completely out of hand. The VP (Yemi Osinbajo) is here, some ministers are here, they are supposed to do justice to the situation.

“People cannot afford potable water in this country while we have governors. Since this is the highest decision-making body of Islamic affairs, for those that are listening we should fear God, and we should know that one day, we will return to God and account for our deeds here on earth.”

She also called for the regulation of social media, noting that China with about 1.3bn people had done so, stressing that many people could not visit their villages on account of fake news broadcasts.

She said, “On this issue of social media, you cannot just sit in the comfort of your house and tweet that the Vice President has resigned. It is a serious issue. If China can control over 1.3bn people on social media, I see no reason why Nigeria cannot attempt controlling only 180m people.”

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo while formally declaring the conference opened, admonished Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper regardless of their religious affiliation, as all Nigerians are equal.

