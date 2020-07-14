Aisha Buhari seeks special funds to stop malnutrition

ADVERTISEMENT

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, has called on government stakeholders at federal and state levels to commit funds to the prevention and treatment of all forms of malnutrition.

Mrs Buhari said this in a statement by Aliyu Abdullahi, Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the First Lady.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic had highlighted the increasing need for global attention to severe acute malnutrition.

She acknowledged the need to add her voice to the ongoing advocacy for improving the nutrition situation in the country in the face of COVID-19 pandemic as the National Nutrition Champion and the founder of Aisha Buhari Foundation.

Mrs Buhari urged all stakeholders to ensure that all policies and services required for treatment of malnutrition, including the CMAM centres were supported to function optimally particular in this time.

