Aisha Buhari returns after two months abroad

First lady, Aisha Buhari on Sunday morning returned to the country after spending two months abroad, Daily Trust online reports.

The president’s wife had left the country early August to Saudi Arabia, where she performed Hajj (Muslim Pilgrimage) before going to the UK.

Daily Trust had exclusively reported the absence of the first lady last month.

She landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja via a British Airways flight around 4:30am.

Her spokesperson, Suleiman Haruna, confirmed the return of the first lady.

Wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mrs Modupe Oguntade seeing me off. Thank you so much madam pic.twitter.com/nzpQenhq78 — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) October 12, 2019

In a statement he said: ” This morning, First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country after a long holiday in the UK. She arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4.30am via a British Airways flight.”

Speaking to reporters on arrival, Mrs. Buhari said she was happy to be home.

She confirmed that she was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children and other vulnerable Nigerians.

She used the opportunity to thank her husband, family and well-wishers for their support and encouragement.

