Aisha Buhari hosts Patience Jonathan at Aso Rock

First Lady Aisha Buhari on Monday hosted her predecessor, Dame Patience Jonathan, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A former first lady, Turai Yar’adua, had recently paid a similar visit to the Villa.

Mrs Buhari, who released the picture of Mrs Jonathan’s visit on her Facebook wall yesterday, said the occasion provided an opportunity for them to discuss greater involvement of women in politics and their participation at lower level of governance.

She said: “Yesterday (Monday), I received my predecessor, Her Excellency Dame Patience Jonathan at the State House.

“We discussed my efforts with regards to greater involvement of women in politics and participation of women at lower level of governance.

“We also discussed girl child education and her pet project “women for change”

“I got to hear her experience during her tenure and listened to her perspectives on issues affecting women and children in the society.

“It was really nice having her around and I look forward to having more of such moments.”

