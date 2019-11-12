Aisha Buhari counsels parents on children’s moral upbringing

ADVERTISEMENT

First Lady Aisha Muhammadu Buhari yesterday called on heads of families to wake up to their responsibilities in order to arrest the multitude of societal ills that are manifesting on daily basis in the country.

She spoke at a special prayer session for the nation hosted by the Office of the First Lady and the Chief Imam of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said parents who were responsible for love, care and provision were in the best position to ensure that children grew up and behaved “responsibly”.

She also advised Nigerians to be the change they wanted to see in the society.

“Challenges like corruption, drug abuse among women and young people, internet theft, kidnapping, robbery and other forms of crime.

“Today, many of the nation’s woes are usually attributed to collapse of family values.

“These values are primarily in the custody of parents who are responsible for love, care and provision, they are therefore in the best position to ensure that children grow up and behave responsibly,” she said.

The former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, said drug abuse could make the future of the country bleak if not checked.

The chairman of the occasion and Secretary-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said Nigeria had been caught at crossroads.

Oloyede said the tradition of corruption had nearly brought the nation to its knees but for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App