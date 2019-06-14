Aisha Buhari changes her title to ‘First Lady’ from ‘wife of the president’

ADVERTISEMENT

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari has changed her title to ” First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria” from , ‘Wife of the President.

She announced the change of her official title during an award night and dinner in honour of wives of former Governors at the State House, Abuja yesterday.

One of her media aides,Bisi Olumide-Ajayi has also issued a statement to announce the change of the official title. The statement said Aisha Buhari is now to be addressed as the “first lady” of Federal Republic of Nigeria .

She explained that after the election of her husband in 2015, she personally chose to be called the wife of the President.

Aisha Buhari said her decision to be addressed as ‘wife of the president’ caused confusion, hence the need for the change of title.

Daily Trust recalled that her husband had in 2014 before he was elected for a first term, said he will scrap the office of the first lady.

He said he will not have an office for first lady if elected. He said his decision was premised on the fact there is no office of first lady in the Nigerian constitution, just as there is no official role for presidents’ wives.

