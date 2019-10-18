Airtel announces more data allowance to satisfy customers

ADVERTISEMENT

Airtel Nigeria on Friday announced an increase in allowance on its weekly and monthly data tariff plans to enable mobile internet consumers enjoy more value at discounted rates.

Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, said in a statement in Lagos that the new tariff review applied to weekly and monthly data plans.

“Under the new tariff, customers who subscribe to the N3,000 monthly plan will get 8GB data; consumers who buy the N5,000 monthly plan will get 15GB of data.

“While customers who subscribe to the N20,000 mega plan will be credited with 110GB of data, valid for 30 days.

“Airtel also introduced a new data plan specifically designed for heavy data users, seeking more value to stream online, chat and download movies. The new plan gives 6GB of data weekly for only N1,500,” Balsingh said.

He said that the reviewed data tariff plan would ride on its expansive 4G network, which covers over 100 major cities and towns.

Balsingh said that prevailing consumer trend indicated a growing demand for data/mobile internet.

He said that Airtel was well positioned to take the lead in providing the right value offerings as it currently has the largest 4G network in the country.

“With the same price, our customers now have higher data allowance to do much more.

“To activate the Airtel data plans, customers are advised to dial *141#,’’ the chief commercial officer said.

He noted that the data plans are available to all prepaid and postpaid customers on the Airtel network. (NAN)

