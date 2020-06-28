Airstrikes kill 10 militants in eastern Afghanistan

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten militants were killed as warplanes struck a Taliban gathering in Afghanistan’s eastern Ghazni province on Sunday, provincial government spokesman, Wahidullah Jumazada, said.

Acting on a tip-off, the aircraft struck a gathering of Taliban insurgents in Tawsang village of Dehyak district at 2.30 p.m. local time on Sunday, killing 10 militants on the spot and wounding three others, the spokesman added.

A car and four motorbikes of the insurgents were also destroyed during the air raids, he said.

The security forces also captured six more militants from Ghazni city, the provincial capital and its surrounding areas over the past couple of days.

The Taliban group, which has escalated attacks on Ghazni city over the past week, has yet to make comment on the airstrikes. (Xinhua/NAN)

