Airports concession: Rep harps on proper regulatory framework

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnaji Nnolim, yesterday backed the move by the federal government to concession major airports in the country.

However he said there must be “a regulatory framework that will ensure proper guidance on the operations of privatized airports in the country or government’s running of airports like in Egypt and Ethiopia.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He spoke in Lagos during the annual colloquium organised by the NigeriaTravelsmart with theme, ‘Airport concession and options for airports development in Nigeria’.

The lawmaker said Nigerian airports were not just underdeveloped but also “grossly underutilised.”

According to him, Nigeria has not exploited up to 10 percent of the possible non-aeronautical revenues “because our airports are not yet developed to the level of harnessing the revenue potentials available on the land side (non-aeronautical sources of revenue).”

Daily Trust reports that the federal government has commenced moves to concession four major airports in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt.

However, experts suggest that the right models and proper regulatory framework must be adopted to avoid the mistakes of the past.

Rep. Nnolim who delivered the keynote address said the biggest challenge to airport concession is the fear of job loss.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App