Airport: Lagos, Abuja to get CAT3 landing system by December

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) on Monday said it has commenced the trial run of the newly installed Category III Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Runway 18 Right, Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.

The exercise which started on Monday, according to the agency in its weekly bulletin, indicated that the equipment is fully operational on test basis, even as all the ILS components – Localizer, Glide Slope and Distance Measuring Equipment are propagating signals optimally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust reports that the CAT III ILS is a precision approach facility which would enable aircraft to land at very reduced visibility and this would concomitantly minimize flight delays and cancellations.

The Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu said, according to the timelines, that CAT III ILS would be available at both Lagos and Abuja airports by the third week of December 2019.

“In a couple of weeks, we will bring a calibration aircraft to fly in and certify that the equipment is good to go,” Akinkuotu was quoted as saying.

The MD added that the alignment of the facility had already been done by the engineers. This, according to him, was to ensure that the equipment aligned with the centre line of the runway and also that it is aligned with the descent path that will be comfortable to arrive the threshold at a good landing height to make a normal landing.

Akinkuotu said the deployment of the improving landing system was in response to the demands and clamour by airlines for better navigational facilities in Nigeria.

He added: “The CAT II ILSs we have right now are 800 meters visibility. With the CAT III system you will be able to come down lower and when you are closer to the runway you will be able to see it better.

“A CAT III operation is a precision approach at lower than CAT II minima. A category III A approach is a precision instrument approach and landing with no decision height or a decision height lower than 100ft (30m) and a runway visual range not less than 700ft (200m).

“The deployment of CAT III ILS will reduce the landing and takeoff minimas.

“The landing minimas are based on the fact that you are coming from somewhere and you are able to land while the takeoff minimas are predicated on certain aspects, among which is your ability to take off and if need be, you are able to land back to where you took off.

“Because we have better equipment, it will lower both minimas; so we expect to see an improvement in flight operations in the country in the coming weeks and months,” he said.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App