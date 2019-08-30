Airport closure: Ethiopian diverts Enugu flights to Port Harcourt

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the closure of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, Ethiopian Airlines, the only foreign carrier operating to the airport, has moved the Enugu bound flights to the Port Harcourt International Airport.

Daily Trust reports that the airport was shut down last Saturday by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for major repairs.

However, Ethiopian Airlines said instead of stopping its operations because of the repair work, it had decided to continue its operation in Port Harcourt.

The General Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria, Firihiewot Mekonnen, however said the airline will “resume operation to/from Enugu as soon as the renovation is completed and the date of reopening will be communicated in due course.”

