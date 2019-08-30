Airport closure: Ethiopian Airlines diverts Enugu flight to Port Harcourt

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the closure of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, Ethiopian Airlines, the only foreign carrier operating that route, has moved its Enugu bound flights to Port Harcourt International Airport.

The airport was shut down from last Saturday by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for major repairs.

However Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group in Africa said rather than stopping its operations because of the repair work, it had decided to like to continue its operation in Port Harcourt.

“Hence, Ethiopian airlines will continue to offer the usual high quality service from PHC starting from September 3, 2019 until 23 November 2019.”

General Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria, Firihiewot Mekonnen however said Ethiopian will “resume operation to/from Enugu as soon as the renovation is completed and the date of reopening will be communicated in due course.”

The airline said: “Nigeria is the only African country where Ethiopia has opened four destinations.”

“This demonstrates the strengthened bilateral relations between both countries. We will make every effort to provide excellent service in Nigeria as well as across the continent to help our customers access our global network.”

