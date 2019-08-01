Airport cab driver returns passenger’s N.8m

ADVERTISEMENT

A driver with Airport Car Hire Association of Nigeria at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Adeniyi Olayinka, has returned a sum o $2,400 (equivalent of N800, 000) and an international passport forgotten by a passenger in his car to the owner.

Olayinka said the items were found in an envelope left behind by the passenger on the back seat of the car shortly after he returned to the airport from Ibese Ikorodu where he dropped the passenger. The money was in foreign denomination and was handed over to the owner yesterday, it was learnt.

The driver told newsmen that despite not owning a car, he found it morally wrong to bolt with another person’s possession. He said taking a possession belonging to passengers is against the orientation given to them by ACHAN.

The elated passenger, identified as Engr. Dele Ayeni, said he arrived from Cairo on the fateful day.

He said the incident had proved the advantage inherent in using registered cab operators.

