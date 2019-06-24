Airlines get new guideline on passengers’ luggage tag

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Monday said it has become compulsory for airlines to indicate the exact number of travel luggage checked in by passengers on their boarding pass.

FAAN had issued a notice to all airlines to comply with the new guideline, it was learnt. The notice has also been placed at strategic places in major international airports.

Daily Trust learnt that the guideline was in response to recent complaints over wrong tag of passengers’ baggage.

Some passengers had been implicated in Saudi Arabia after another bag containing illicit drugs was allegedly tagged in their name.

In the notice aimed at safeguarding the travellers, FAAN urged passengers to always cross check their boarding passes to ensure that the number on their luggage tallies with the number reflected on it.

The notice read: “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby notifies all passengers that forthwith, it has become compulsory for airlines to indicate the exact number of travel luggage checked-in by passengers on their boarding passes.

“Passengers are therefore advised to always cross-check their boarding pass to ensure that the number of luggage they checked-in is the same as reflected on it”.

Few months ago, a Nigerian, Miss Zainab Aliyu on a lesser Hajj to Saudi Arabia was accused by Saudi security of entering into the country with a luggage containing Tramadol.

It was later discovered by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) that the drug was planted in her luggage by a drug cartel which specialized in planting illicit drugs in travellers’ luggage.

Her release from the custody of Saudi Arabian security was recently secured by the Federal Government.

