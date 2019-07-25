Aircraftman Bashir Umar gets double promotion for returning lost 37,000 Euros

ADVERTISEMENT

Aircraftman (ACM) Bashir Umar on Thursday received double promotion and was decorated with his new rank of Corporal for his integrity in returning lost 37,000 Euros to the owner in Kano.

He also received a letter of commendation from the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force in Abuja, during a special decoration ceremony.

Abubakar in his speech said ACM Bashir displayed uncommon act of integrity by returning €37,000 he found at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano to its owner on 7th July 2019 while performing his routine duties.

He said, “I am proud to say that we have found in ACM Bashir the rare qualities we stand for in the Nigerian Air Force.

“The special promotion of ACM Bashir to the rank of Corporal today apart from serving as a reward for good conduct is also to serve as motivation to other airmen/airwomen to aspire for such elevation,” he added.

Abubakar said ACM Bashir earned the rank of Corporal by good conduct and as part of the desire to reward uncommon good deeds and excellence, he is being decorated in front of his friends, peers and family.

Aircraftman (ACM) Bashir Umar was born on the 1st of June 1995 into the family of Mallam Bashir Abdulmumuni and Salamatu Aliyu in Maiha L.G.A. of Adamawa state.

ACM Bashir Umar was enlisted into the Nigerian Air Force on 1st August, 2016 after Basic Military Training at the Military Training Centre, Kaduna.

He is currently serving with National Air Defence Corps (NADC), Ikeja, Lagos and attached to Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport as part of the Mobile Air Defence Team and tasked with airfield protection.

