Air task force kills terrorists, destroys logistics facilities in Borno

Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole have killed several Boko Haram Terrorists and destroyed some of their logistics facilities at Parisu in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

According to a statement signed by Coordinator, Defence Media Operation, Major General John Enenche, the air strike was conducted after intelligence reports revealed that the terrorists had resumed use of the settlement as a staging area to launch attacks against nearby troops’ locations.

He said recent aerial surveillance missions had also shown significant terrorist activities in the area whilst identifying some compounds housing the fighters and their logistics items.

Enenche said the Air Task Force dispatched its fighter jets to attack the location hence the Nigerian Air Force jets took turns to engage the target area with bombs and rocket strikes which resulted in the destruction of some of the structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.

