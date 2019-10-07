Air safety: NAMA removes communication blind spots in n/east

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency said yesterday it had completed the installation of a very small aperture terminal (VSAT) station at the Jos airport in Plateau State which covers the northeast sector.

With the installation which was completed a week ago, the agency has successfully integrated the VHF radio into the network in that sector, according to NAMA weekly bulletin made available to journalists on Sunday.

The agency said this was in line with its resolve to totally eliminate blind spots in the nation’s airspace.

Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, said this new installation has greatly improved the upper airways radio communication in the North East sector to the delight of air traffic controllers and pilots alike.

He expressed optimism that the challenge of radio blind spots in some parts of the nation’s upper airspace would soon be history as the ongoing massive deployment of VSAT network and VHF radio systems embarked upon by the agency was yielding positive results.

He noted that the Jos – Obudu corridor which had experienced radio blind spots over time had to be tackled headlong because of the intense traffic on that axis.

He hailed NAMA engineers for addressing the problem with the installation of the new VSAT terminal.

