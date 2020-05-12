Air Peace to evacuate 200 Nigerians from Canada

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 200 Nigerians stranded in Canada will be airlifted back to Nigeria, by indigenous carrier Air Peace on Thursday, the Nigerian High Commission has said.

It was learnt that the airline had dedicated its Boeing 777 wide bodied aircraft to airlift the returnees.

It noted that it could be the only special evacuation flight for Nigerian nationals stranded in Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nigeria embassy said the aircraft would pick up the prospective passengers from two airports located in Toronto and Alberta.

The flight schedule revealed that the aircraft would pick the first set from the Pearson International Airport, Toronto.

From there it will fly to the Calgary International Airport, Alberta, a distance of 2,915 kilometres to airlift the second set of passengers.

The aircraft will later depart Alberta for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, where the evacuees would be moved into isolation for 14 days.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had last Wednesday commenced evacuation of Nigerians stranded abroad in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first batch of 265 Nigerians returned from the United Arab Emirates aboard Emirates Airline while on Friday, 253 were brought back from the United Kingdom by British Airways, followed by 160 from the United States on Sunday by Ethiopian Airways.

