Air Peace to airlift Nigerians in S/Africa from Friday

By Hafsah Abubakar Matazu Published Date
The chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Chief Allen Onyema, has offered to send aircrafts from Friday September 6th, to airlift all Nigerians who wish to return home from South Africa free of charge following the recent xenophobic attacks carried out on foreign nationals in the country.

In a statement issued signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, on Wednesday night, the foreign ministry advised all Nigerians with relatives in South Africa to inform them to enable them take advantage of the laudable gesture of the Air Peace boss.

“The general public is hereby advised to inform their relatives in South Africa to take advantage of this laudable gesture.

“Interested Nigerians are therefore advised to liaise with the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria and the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg for further necessary arrangement,” the statement partly read.

