Air Peace to add three additional Boeing 777, fly to South Africa August

The chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, has disclosed that the airline would acquire three additional wide-bodied Boeing 777 aircraft before the end of the year as it plans to launch more international operations including Johannesburg, South Africa; Mumbai, India and Guanzhou, China before end of 2019.

He spoke on the heels of the launch of the Sharjar, United Arab Emirates (UAE) operation which was described as a huge success.

The Dubai-Sharjar operation which flagged off on Friday was the first international flight by Air Peace and the airline is the only Nigerian carrier on the international front.

Speaking during a dinner held in honour of the airline in Sharjar, Onyema also stressed the need for the Federal Government to support the domestic carriers and fight for them against what he called unfair competition.

Daily Trust reports that the inaugural flight to Sharjar recorded over 80 percent load factor with some dignitaries and entertainers including former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi in attendance.

Onyema disclosed that the airline has been given permit to operate flight into South Africa, saying it is perfecting a partnership agreement with other airlines as the airline does not intend to do point-to-point operation.

He said before August 30th, 2019, the airline will launch flights into Johannesburg after signing an agreement with a partner that would take its passengers beyond Johannesburg.

He said, “We might be doing Jo’burg and India almost at the same time or at most in September. The Indians are calling for us and we have already started fulfilling their requirements. The Federal Government has also written Indian Government and asked them to give us support.

“So at most second week of September. We are looking forward to discuss with Air India which is key so they can fly our passengers beyond India.

“We are going to Guangzhou in November. When we started acquiring aircraft, we were unjustly criticised without the critics understanding. If you do not have at least three long haul aircraft, or a lease of three aircraft of those specifications, the Chinese will not give you the permit.

“Our Ambassador in Beijing gave us all the support and cooperation to make this come to fruition and make it easy for Air Peace but before they give you that permit, you have to show them your aircraft, with its tail sign or its lease documentation.”

He said the government has a duty to stop unfair competition as done by the American government to protect its airlines.

“Government must stop unfair competition if we are to survive. It must end proliferation of routes and handing out multiple designations to foreign carriers.

“How can an airline fly into almost every Nigerian city, or still fly from Abuja to Port Harcourt to pick passengers? If you want our airlines to survive and sustain jobs it creates, you will not give multiple entries to foreign airlines,” he added.

