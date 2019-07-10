Air Peace to add Boeing planes, inaugurate flights to S/Africa, India

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of Air Peace Mr. Allen Onyema has said the airline will acquire three more wide-bodied Boeing 777 aircraft before the end of the year as it plans to launch more international operations including Johannesburg, South Africa; Mumbai, India and Guanzhou, China, before year end.

He spoke on the heels of the launch of the Sharjar, United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) operation, which was described as a huge success.

The chairman hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the permit given to the carrier to do international operations.

The Dubai-Sharjar operation, flagged off on Friday last week, was the first international flight by Air Peace.

Speaking during a dinner held in honour of the airline in Sharjar, Onyema also stressed the need for continued support from the Federal Government against what he called, “unfair competition”.

Daily Trust reports that the inaugural flight to Sharjar recorded over 80 per cent load factor.

Onyema disclosed that the airline has been given permit to operate flight into South Africa, saying it is perfecting a partnership agreement with other airlines as the airline does not intend to do point-to-point operation.

He said before August ends, the airline will launch flights into Johannesburg after signing an agreement with a partner that would take its passengers beyond Johannesburg.

He said, “We might be doing Jo’burg and India almost at the same time or at most in September. The Indians are calling for us and we have already started fulfilling their requirements. The Federal Government has also written the Indian government and asked them to give us support.

“So at most second week of September, we are looking forward to discuss with Air India which is key so they can fly our passengers beyond India. We are going to Guangzhou in November.

“When we started acquiring aircraft, we were unjustly criticised without the critics understanding. If you do not have at least three long haul aircraft, or a lease of three aircraft of those specifications, the Chinese will not give you the permit.”

Meanwhile, Onyema has refuted report credited to him allegedly accusing the Federal Government of impoverishing Nigerian airlines.

Onyema, who granted an interview to selected Nigerian journalists in Dubai to mark the inaugural flight of the airline at the weekend said instead of criticizing government, he commended the current administration that has made it possible for the airline to grow and be able to operate international service.

He also said he commended the government for removing tariff on aircraft spares for commercial operations and also the five per cent VAT, which has saved domestic carriers billions of naira, adding that without the support of government there would not have been Air Peace Airline today.

