Air Peace pledges improved flight services, named airline of the year

Air Peace has dedicated the Best Airline Award it won at the Nigeria Tourism Awards to its esteemed customers.

The award presented to the airline at the weekend was received by Chief Operating Officer, Air Peace, Toyin Olajide.

While receiving the awards, the COO stated that the recognition was an indication that the airline had achieved significant success since inception.

She assured members of the flying public of improved flight services and disclosed that the airline has strategic plans to expand its local, regional and international routes.

She added, “Air Peace is persistently committed to the safety and comfort of its passengers and will continually strive to satisfy their air travel needs”.

She however said the five-year journey has been fraught with some challenges.

“This award means a lot to us. We are just five years but have achieved so much in an environment laced with many challenges to overcome”, she said.

Olajide commended the organisers of the Tourism Awards, saying the airline could not have attained its current position without the continued support of its key stakeholders, including the customers, employees, regulators and partners.

“Our customers are of critical importance to us and we dedicate this award to them and everyone that has been supporting us since we commenced operations,” she said.

