Air Peace loses spokesman

Nigeria’s domestic carrier, Air Peace Limited, has lost its Corporate Communications Manager, Mr Christian Iwarah.

Iwarah died last Friday in a ghastly motor accident at Dopemu Bus-Stop along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway. He was knocked down by a long passenger bus which had brake failure.

Air Peace in a statement said it received with great sadness the demise of Iwarah which it described as “sudden and shocking”.

“He was knocked down by a negligent bus driver along the Lagos/Abeokuta expressway”, the management said.

Mr Iwarah, a lawyer and journalist, joined Air Peace in 2016.

The airline described him as “an intelligent, courageous and dedicated staff who contributed immensely to the development of the Company.”

He is survived by his aged parents, wife, son and other relatives. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time. We pray that God gives them the strength to bear this colossal loss. He will be sorely missed”, it added.

