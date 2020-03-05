Air Peace gets new ERJ-145 aircraft

ADVERTISEMENT

Air Peace has taken delivery of a new ERJ-145 aircraft to boost its domestic and regional operations.

The aircraft, with registration number 5N-BXG, arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 19:30hrs on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from Morocco.

Senior Communications Executive of the airline, Mr. Stanley Olisa, disclosed that the new aircraft is a 50-seater jet.

He declared, “Air Peace is very happy to announce the arrival of its seventh Embraer 145 Jet, which has been undergoing routine checks in Morocco”.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Olisa stressed the airline’s determination to ease the burden of air travellers in Nigeria and beyond.

He said with the latest addition, the airline now has 27 aircraft in its fleet, adding, “Do not forget that we’re still expecting some of the Embraer 195-E2 Jets we ordered last year”.

He assured the flying public that the airline is poised to interconnect various cities in the country and promised more domestic and international routes like Johannesburg, London, Houston and Mumbai.

It would be recalled that Air Peace, West and Central Africa’s largest airline, last year, at the Dubai Airshow, signed an order for 3 E195-E2 Jets. This is in addition to the 10 earlier ordered. With these orders from Embraer, the airline became the launch customer of this type of aircraft in Africa.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App