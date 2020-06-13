Air Peace flies 269 stranded Nigerians from India

ADVERTISEMENT

A total 269 Nigerians stranded in India in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic flew back to Nigerian on Saturday.

Air Peace flew all 269 into Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja days after it flew 900 Indians back to India in three special flights since May 30.

The last flight was on June 11 when 312 Indian nationals were airlifted from Lagos and Port Harcourt by Air Peace, which was the third direct flight to India in two weeks.

On return from India, the airline airlifted 269 Nigerian citizens from India back to Nigeria.

According to a message posted on its Twitter handle, the flight arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport , Abuja at 1:50 hrs of June 13, 2020 and proceeded to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Air Peace recently flew in 268 stranded Nigerians from China.

