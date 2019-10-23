Air Peace celebrates 5th anniversary, grows fleet to 25

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian and West Africa’s leading carrier, Air Peace, has marked five years of commencement of operation assuring that it would continue to unify Nigeria through air transport having employed over 3000 Nigerians across all ethnic and religious divides.

The airline reiterated its commitment to the safety and comfort of its passengers even as it disclosed that it has grown its fleet to 25 aircraft from seven at inception.

The airline celebrated its 5th Anniversary by rewarding passengers with various gifts including free tickets, souvenirs and improved in-flight refreshments.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, who described Air Peace as a multi-country airline, said that it has been five years of steady progress, while adding that the airline’s vision of creating seamless connections and network options for its domestic, regional and international markets, is being achieved.

Onyema commended stakeholders who have supported the airline since inception and promised more improved air transport services.

The Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, disclosed that the airline chose to celebrate with the flying public because the airline recognises that its customers are the reason for its existence.

Olajide, who stated that Air Peace has experienced a consistent rise to become an airline of global repute, noted that the last five years have not been devoid of challenges, but such challenges have only made the airline a stronger brand in the aviation industry.

She said: “The past five years have been laden with challenges but our loyal customers have made the journey worthwhile for us, and we owe them as well as other stakeholders immense gratitude”.

She revealed that from seven aircraft at launch, Air Peace now has 25 aircraft in its fleet, excluding the 10 brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 30 Embraer 195-E2 aircraft it recently ordered.

She stated that in five years, the airline has recorded a number of firsts in the aviation industry in Nigeria and West Africa.

She said: “From seven aircraft and five routes at the launch of our operations on October 24, 2014 to 25 aircraft and 22 routes, our esteemed customers have consistently supported us and now, we can boast of being Nigeria’s and West Africa’s largest airline”.

