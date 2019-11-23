Air Peace boss, Allen Onyema, denies US $20m fraud allegations, vows to prove his innocence

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman/CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema has denied allegations of bank and money laundering leveled against him by the United State Justice Department.

The US Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Georgia had in a charge accused Onyema of money laundering “for moving more than $20 million from Nigeria through United States bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes.”

According to the US Department of Justice statement released on Friday, Onyema’s Chief of Administration and Finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha, has also been charged with bank fraud and committing aggravated identity theft in connection with the scheme.”

But in a brief statement on Saturday, Onyema said all the allegations “are false and are in no way in line with my character as a person and as a business man.”

He said all the money transfer for the purchase of aircraft passed through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said his lawyers are working on the allegations which would be refuted.

The statement read: “Thank you for reaching out to me. I can confirm to you that all allegations are false and are in no way in line with my character as a person and as a business man whose only aim has been to build Nigeria and improve well-being.

“As the press statement clearly stated, these are indictments that only contain charges. I am innocent of all charges and the US government will find NO dirt on me because I have never conducted business with any illegalities.

“Be rest assured that I also have my lawyers on this and these mere allegations will be refuted.

“I never laundered money in my life, neither have I committed bank fraud anywhere in the world. Every Kobo I transferred to the US for aircraft purchase went through the Central Bank of Nigeria LC regime and all were used for the same purpose. The American companies that received the funds are still in business. I never took a penny from any US bank or Nigerian bank. I am willing to defend my innocence in the US courts.”

