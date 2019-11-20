Air Peace begins Kano-Owerri flights Tuesday

ADVERTISEMENT

Air Peace is set to commence Kano-Owerri-Kano flight with effect from Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

The Corporate Communications Executive of the airline, Stanley Olisa, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olisa revealed that the flight would operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

He noted that Air Peace has provided a direct connectivity between the two destinations, adding that passengers do not have to travel from Kano to Lagos or Abuja to connect a flight to Owerri.

He said, “It is our promise to interconnect every part of this country. This is our gift to the unity of our nation. Be assured we are coming with more destinations.”

Olisa noted that part of the airline’s vision was to create more seamless connections and network options for its esteemed customers across Nigeria, saying “we cannot fail in this regard.”

He reiterated the commitment of the airline to giving its passengers best-in-class flight experience, adding that the airline will continue to improve its delivery of safe and comfortable flights.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App