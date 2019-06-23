Air Peace aircraft skids off runway in P/Harcourt

ADVERTISEMENT

An Air Peace aircraft, Flight P47291, from Abuja, yesterday skidded off the runway at the Port Harcourt airport, Omagwa, while landing due to rain.

However, there was no casualty in the incident which occurred at 03:2pm.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, confirmed the incident.

Mrs. Yakubu said although the Boeing 737-500 aircraft skidded off the runway, the pilot was able to stop the aircraft.

She noted that despite the rain, the undercarriage of the aircraft did not sink into the soil.

“All passengers disembarked successfully. There was no casualty,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Air Peace, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, attributed the incident to the flooding of the runway.

Mrs. Olajide said, “We confirm that Air Peace Flight P47291 Abuja-Port Harcourt had a runway excursion upon landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport on June 22, due to downpour.

“Our professional crew quickly recovered within seconds of the incident and the aircraft was successfully normalised. Our esteemed passengers on board the flight were calm during the incident and disembarked normally.

“Our team of experts and the authorities are currently reviewing the incident and we will give our cooperation for a thorough exercise. We apologise to our esteemed passengers for the inconvenience caused them and wish to assure them that we will continue to prioritise their safety in all our operations.”

The affected aircraft has since been released for inspection by aviation authorities.

