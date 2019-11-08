Air Peace acquires 160-seat B737-800 aircraft

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace, has brought in a B737-800NG to further drive its expansion of domestic and regional operations.

The aircraft arrived the Murtala Mohammed International Airport at about 8 PM on Thursday from Europe.

A Corporate Communications Executive of the airline, Mr. Stanley Olisa, stated that the new aircraft is a 160-seater aircraft comprising 16 Business Class seats and 144 economy class seats.

He said, “We are very glad to announce the acquisition of another aircraft, which is a 160-seater B737-800 New Generation aircraft”.

He stressed the commitment of the airline to spread its operations across the length and breadth of this country to ease the burden of travel within the country and the West African sub-region.

Air Peace, West and Central Africa’s largest airline, celebrated its fifth anniversary penultimate week pledging to introduce more aircraft in its fleet. Last year, it became the first airline in sub Saharan Africa to place a firm order for 10 B737 Max.

The airline earlier this year made an order for 20 brand new 124 seater E195-E2 jets from Embraer thereby making history as the launch customer of this new aircraft in the entire Africa.

It would be recalled that Air Peace, 2017, became the first airline to acquire and register a Boeing 777 in Nigeria. It had gone on to acquire more three 777s for its international operations which it kick started on July 5, 2019, with flight operations to Dubai through the Sharjah International Airport.

The airline is poised to take, very soon, on more international routes like London, Houston, Johannesburg, Bombay, Guangzhou, etc.

The carrier commended President Muhammadu Buhari for creating the enabling aviation environment that made it possible for the airline to achieve this feat within a very short time of its existence.

