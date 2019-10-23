Air force, youth fracas: Police arrest suspect

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Sokoto have arrested one suspect over the alleged killing of two persons by men of the Nigerian Air Force in Mabera area of Sokoto metropolis.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, ASP Muhammad Sadiq, disclosed this Wednesday to journalists in Sokoto.

According to him, the Police interim investigation revealed that two girls, who had fracas with some youths in the area, engaged Air force personnel to assist them.

He added that when the youths confronted the Air force men, they decided to leave but returned with reinforcement.

The PPRO said the uniform men engaged in indiscriminate shootings, during which seven persons were injured with of the victims, Maryam Abdurahman – a mother of seven children – and a student, Abdulsalam Lawal confirmed dead at the Specialist Hospital in Sokoto.

He debunked insinuation linking the incident to a rift between members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), describing it as mischievous and misleading.

The Police spokesman said that investigation was still ongoing in the case.

