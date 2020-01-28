Air Force to send more fighter jets, Special Forces to North West

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has said it would soon deploy more fighter jets, NAF Regiment and Special Forces personnel to troubled areas in the Northwestern States to tackle armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other related crimes.

The spokesman of the Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement on Tuesday said the deployment is to beef up already existing security arrangements.

Daramola said the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadque Abubakar, made this known, yesterday, while playing host to Kastina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, at the NAF Headquarters, Abuja.

He said the CAS noted that the NAF, in conjunction with sister Services and other security agencies would continue to work tirelessly to ensure the territorial integrity of the nation, whilst dealing ruthlessly with all criminal elements that seek to undermine the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.

He said Air Marshal Abubakar appreciated the laudable peace initiatives of the Kastina State Government to deal with the issue of banditry in the state and pledged the NAF’s commitment to continue working closely with the Governments of the affected states to deal with the emerging security challenges in the area.

He noted that the NAF has emplaced infrastructure at Daura in Katsina State and Gusau in Zamfara State to cater for the additional personnel and other air assets that would be deployed.

He also disclosed that a helipad had been constructed at Birnin Magaji in Zamfara State, while the refueling facilities in Gusau had been expanded to further facilitate the effective and efficient conduct of air operations.

He further urged the armed bandits, some of whom he noted now carry high calibre weapons, to have a change of heart and surrender to security forces, saying “otherwise they would face the devastation of the firepower that the NAF would bring to bear on them.”

The CAS noted that the ability of the Service to carry out its constitutional roles has continued to be facilitated by the provision of adequate resources by the Federal Government, thus obviating the need to depend on any state government for logistics support.

He added that the NAF recently acquired two new Agusta 109 Power Helicopters and was also expecting an additional helicopter.

He said the NAF has always been a part of the internal security arrangements in the state and would not relent in its efforts to ensure that relative peace is restored to Kastina State and other troubled parts of the country.

According to Daramola, the Governor, in his remarks, commended the CAS for his consistent support and various contributions towards the security of the lives and properties of Nigerians.

He said, on its part, the Katsina State Government’s ban on the use of motorcycles from dusk to dawn has had a positive impact on the security situation in the state.

He noted however that the deployment of additional air assets to the state would further add value to security efforts, especially given the difficult terrain in the affected areas, which impedes the movement of ground-based security forces.

He said, based on his interactions with other security agencies, the easiest and safest mode of operation to address these challenges would be through the air.

