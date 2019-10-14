Air Force neutralizes Boko Haram’s meeting point at Boboshe

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Monday said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has decimated a location at Boboshe on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State, being used by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) as a meeting venue.

A statement from Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the attack was conducted on 13 October 2019, following successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, coupled with Human Intelligence reports.

He said these established that a building within the settlement was being used as a rendezvous by the BHTs where their commanders assemble to take instructions before launching attacks against troops and innocent civilians.

He said the ATF detailed its fighter aircraft to attack the hideout, scoring accurate hits within the designated area leading to the decimation of the target structure.

He said, “Several BHTs were also killed as a result of the strikes,” adding that the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.

