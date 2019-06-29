Air Force kills terrorists, destroys hideouts at Gobara, Bakassi in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, on Saturday, said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole had destroyed terrorists’ hideouts and killed some fighters at Gobara and Bakassi, Borno State, in separate air raids conducted on 28 June 2019.

A statement from Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the settlements were two of the targets selected for attack in the intensive air interdiction operations launched by the ATF on Wednesday, 26 June 2019.

He said the attack on Gobara, a settlement in the Sambisa Forest area, was carried out by two Alpha Jets after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions had identified a segment of the settlement being used by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) fighters to store their logistics and other equipment.

Air Commodore Daramola added that the jets scored accurate hits in the target area, leading to the destruction of some of the structures and equipment as well as the killing of several terrorists.

He said similarly, “another active camp belonging to Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements located at Bakassi on the fringes of Lake Chad in Northern Borno, was successfully attacked and several terrorists killed in air strikes carried out later in the day.”

He explained that overhead the target area, the NAF ISR platform observed significant presence of ISWAP fighters, who were attempting to flee the location, upon hearing the sound of the aircraft.

He said the attack platforms were vectored to the area of concentration of the terrorists, unleashing their munitions on the target and causing significant damage to the camp and neutralizing many terrorists.

