Air Force kills scores of terrorists, destroy hideouts

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday said its the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, has neutralized scores of terrorists and destroyed their hideouts in separate air strikes conducted at Durbada also known as Bula Mongoro, Abaganaram and Tumbun Rego in Borno State.

A statement from Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the raids were executed between September 13 and 20, 2019 based on credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports, which were also corroborated by confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, that identified locations within the settlements that served as hideouts for the terrorists.

He said at Durbada, a staging post from where the terrorists launch attacks against own troops locations, the intelligence particularly indicated that a high value Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) leader had been haboured at the location for a number of days.

He added that the ATF therefore scrambled its aircraft on Friday to attack the identified harbour positions within the settlement.

He noted that the attack aircraft scored accurate hits on the targeted locations, destroying some of the buildings and neutralizing dozens of the terrorists.

He said the earlier attacks on Abaganaram and Tumbun Rego, which are both on the fringes of the Lake Chad, similarly resulted in massive destruction of the terrorists’ structures as well as the killing of several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters.

