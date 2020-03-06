Air Force kills insurgents in Gana, Damboa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force yesterday said its Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole destroyed some logistics facilities belonging to Boko Haram terrorists at Bakari Gana on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State on Wednesday.

NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement, said the airstrikes were conducted as one of the missions marking the commencement of a new air interdiction operation, ‘Operation Decisive Edge.’

He said Operation Decisive Edge was initiated to specifically target known terrorists’ hideouts that were inaccessible to ground forces due to the terrain as well as the fact that the approaches to the locations were heavily mined.

He said the attack was executed after a series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions confirmed that the terrorists were storing their fuel and other logistics in some huts within Bakari Gana.

He said the ATF detailed its fighter jets to engage the location in two waves of attack, recording devastating hits in the target area leading to the destruction of the fuel storage facilities, which were seen, engulfed in flames.

He added that some of the insurgents were also neutralized in the process.

