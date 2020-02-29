Air force kills, destroy terrorist facilities in Sambisa forest

ADVERTISEMENT

Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has neutralized some Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed some of their facilities in air strikes conducted on Thursday.

The strikes targeted a location referred to as the “S” Region in the heart of the Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

Air force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement said the air strikes were executed in continuation of Operation Rattle Snake 3 after series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions.

He said the reconnaissance showed that the terrorists, with their vehicles, motorcycles and logistics facilities camouflaged under the dense forest vegetation, had intensified activities in the “S” Region with a view to launching further attacks on civilian settlements and troops’ locations in the area.

He said, the task force therefore detailed its fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location, scoring crucial hits leading to the neutralization of some Boko Haram fighters as well as the destruction of some of their structures.

He said, the Nigerian Air Force, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its air campaign to shape the battlespace in the Northeast for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.

