  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Air Force jets neutralize terrorists in Borno
ADVERTISEMENT

Air Force jets neutralize terrorists in Borno

By Ronald Mutum Published Date
Nigerian Air Force jet

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said its attack aircraft of the Air Task Force (ATF), Operation Lafiya Dole have neutralized scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in air strikes conducted on 31 August 2019, at Yuwe ‘C’ in Borno state.

A statement from the spokesman of the Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the air raid was executed in continuation of Operation Green Sweep 3 after credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the reports were also corroborated by series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which established that the settlement was being used as a hideout for the BHTs.

He said the ATF detailed 2 Alpha Jets and an L-39ZA aircraft to attack the target area. As the aircraft arrived overhead the target area, several BHTs were seen attempting to flee while many others concealed themselves in the structures and dense vegetation of the area.

He said the jets took turns attacking the target, scoring crucial hits on the hideout leading to the neutralization of several BHT fighters.

He said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations against the terrorists in the Northeast.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.