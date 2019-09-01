Air Force jets neutralize terrorists in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said its attack aircraft of the Air Task Force (ATF), Operation Lafiya Dole have neutralized scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in air strikes conducted on 31 August 2019, at Yuwe ‘C’ in Borno state.

A statement from the spokesman of the Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the air raid was executed in continuation of Operation Green Sweep 3 after credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports.

He explained that the reports were also corroborated by series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which established that the settlement was being used as a hideout for the BHTs.

He said the ATF detailed 2 Alpha Jets and an L-39ZA aircraft to attack the target area. As the aircraft arrived overhead the target area, several BHTs were seen attempting to flee while many others concealed themselves in the structures and dense vegetation of the area.

He said the jets took turns attacking the target, scoring crucial hits on the hideout leading to the neutralization of several BHT fighters.

He said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations against the terrorists in the Northeast.

