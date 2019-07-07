Air Force jets destroy terrorist structures, neutralize fighters in Borno

  1. Home
By Ronald Mutum Published Date
Nigerian Air Force jet

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole destroyed terrorists’ structures and killed some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at Bakassi on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

A statement from Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the fighter jets carried out the air strikes on July 6, 2019.

He said the attack was executed as a follow-up to air raids conducted at the same location on 28 June 2019.

According to him, intelligence reports indicated that ISWAP elements, having suffered heavy casualties during the initial attack, had relocated surviving fighters and logistics supplies to another part of the settlement.

He said this was confirmed by Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

Daramola said consequently, the ATF dispatched two Alpha Jets to attack the location, with accurate hits on the identified structures, which were seen engulfed in flames.

He added that several terrorists were also neutralized as a result of the strike.

Daramola said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain the effort to completely degrade the terrorists in the Northeast.

