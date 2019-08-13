Air force jet destroys tactical base, neutralises terrorists in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said intensive airstrikes conducted under the auspices of Operation Green Sweep 3, on 9 August 19, decimated a major tactical base of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) and neutralized scores of their fighters at Izza on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

A statement yesterday from the spokesman of the Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the location was designated for the attack after a series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions had established that the location was being used as a staging area from where the BHT elements launch their attacks.

He said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, scrambled three Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the location, with the timing synchronized to inflict maximum damage and mortality on the terrorists.

He said as a result, there was massive devastation on the affected target while scores of terrorists were killed in the process.

Daramola said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.

