Air Force hospital gets upgraded medical emergency equipment

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of the Air Staff (COAS), Air Marshal, Sadique Abubakar on Thursday commissioned upgraded equipment at the 063 Air Force Base Hospital, to enable it to handle emergency situation around the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

The accident and emergency unit, laboratory services department, an operating theatre and a new officers’ ward, were commissioned by the Service Chief after they were fitted with modern equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abubakar said the increasing involvement of the Air Force in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other national security challenges highlighted the need for the Service to have a robust health care delivery system that meets expectations.

He said, in the last four years the Air Force made huge investments in human capital development, infrastructure and equipment holding of its Medical Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the well equipped Theatre has a dedicated generator and another 100KVA generator would be provided for the Accident and Emergency Unit.

He said the availability of these facilities would enable the hospital to respond to trauma and emergencies more efficiently.

He said efforts are ongoing to provide the hospital with a radio diagnostic department which will be equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic tools.

He also explained that the decision to name the projects after retired colleagues was informed by the desire to appreciate and acknowledge their contributions to the Medical Service of the NAF.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App