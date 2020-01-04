Air Force helicopters destroy terrorist logistics facility in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday said its Air Task Force (ATF) of “Operation Lafiya Dole” has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists logistics facility at Gujeri in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

The spokesman of the Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola in a statement said this was achieved in night-time airstrikes executed on 31 December 2019 after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

He said the ISR missions identified some makeshift structures under some trees in the settlement that were being used by the terrorists to store fuel and other items for the maintenance of their vehicles.

He said, “Accordingly, the ATF dispatched its combat helicopters to attack the location recording devastating hits in the target area resulting in the destruction of the storage facilities as well as other structures in the camp.”

He added that the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.

