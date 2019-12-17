Air Force destroys ISWAP facilities in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) has destroyed some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) logistics storage facilities at Kirta Wulgo on the fringes of Lake Chad in northern Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Daramola explained that the destruction was achieved in air strikes carried out in the ongoing “Operation Rattle Snake.’

“The operation was executed after credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicated that three green-roofed buildings at the edge of the settlement were being used as warehouses by the ISWAP elements to store their food, vehicle spares, gunboats and other logistics items.

“Accordingly, the ATF, after carrying out confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, dispatched its attack aircraft to engage the location scoring devastating hits in successive strikes leading to the destruction of the buildings,’’ he said.

Daramola said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces would sustain efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East. (NAN)

