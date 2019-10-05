Air force destroys insurgent hideout in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed another Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorists (BHTs) hideout in Borno.

NAF also neutralised several of their fighters at Kirta Wulgo on the fringes of Lake Chad in the state.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Daramola said the operation was executed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Friday.

He explained that the air strike was conducted by the (ATF) after persistent Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that the settlement was being used as a staging area from where the terrorists launch attacks against own troops’ positions.

” Consequently, the ATF dispatched its aircraft to attack identified compounds within the settlement.

” Overhead the target area, scores of ISWAP fighters were observed attempting to flee upon sighting the attack platforms.

” The aircraft took turns in engaging the location, scoring accurate hits which led to the destruction of some structures as well as the killing of several terrorists,” he said.

Daramola said NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain efforts to completely destroy remnants of terrorists in the North East. (NAN)

