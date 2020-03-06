Air Force destroys Boko Haram camp at Alafa, Sambisa Forest

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force on Friday said it’s sustained onslaught against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the Northeast under the auspices of Operation DECISIVE EDGE has continued to yield tangible results.

Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the latest of these was recorded on 5 March 2020, when attack aircraft dispatched by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole obliterated a terrorists’ camp at Alafa ‘C’ in the heart of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

He said the attack was undertaken following confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions which established that several compounds in the settlement were being used by the terrorists to house and train their fighters.

He said the bomb strikes and rocket salvos from the ATF’s fighter jets hit the designated compounds, obliterating most of the structures and neutralizing some of the BHT occupants.

Daramola said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its air campaign against the terrorists’ hideouts to shape the battlespace for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.

