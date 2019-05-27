  1. Home
Air force destroys bandits camp in Zamfara forest

By Ronald Mutum Published Date

The Nigerian Air Force yesterday said its aircrafts destroyed an armed bandit’s camp, killing several bandits at Doumbourou forest, Zamfara State.

A statement from Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji destroyed the camp in an air strike.

He said the operation was executed on 25 May, after human intelligence reports indicated that some locations within the Forest were being used by the armed bandits as hideouts, including a group of huts belonging to a kingpin named “Dangote.”

He said following confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, an Alpha Jet aircraft was detailed to attack the armed bandits’ camp leading to the destruction of their structures and neutralization of close to two dozen bandits.

